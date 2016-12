18:15 Reported News Briefs Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16 Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16 Swiss court overturns incitement conviction for Jewish musician Read more



A Swiss court overturned the hate-incitement conviction of a Jewish musician who on Facebook described Muslims as “the Nazis of today”. ► ◄ Last Briefs