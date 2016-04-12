Hamas terrorist killed in tunnel

(AFP) - Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said Sunday that one of its fighters was killed while working in a "resistance"

tunnel. It did not provide further details, including whether the tunnel had collapsed, though the term resistance tunnels is used to refer to those dug for military purposes.

Officials said five have been killed during the last nine days in incidents in Gaza tunnels, including four found dead after the flooding of a passage linking the Hamas-ruled area to Egypt. In recent months, at least 21 Gazans have died in both terror and smuggling tunnels.