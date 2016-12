Former chief-of-staff of the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Air Force commander Dan Halutz eulogized Israeli ace Ran Pecker-Ronen, Sunday, as one who was "always called upon to protect the force. You left your mark on every operation." Pecker's 27-year career included missions in all of Israel's wars.

Also speaking at a funeral attended by hundreds at the Kfar Vitkin cemetery was former chief rabbi of Israel Yisrael Meir Lau, who said, "We have lost a friend."

