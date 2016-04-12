Israel seeks clarification from Ecuador on UN remarks

The Foreign Ministry has summoned the diplomat in charge of Ecuador's embassy for clarification, following remarks last week by Ecuador's ambassador in the United Nations, comparing Israel's treatment of Palestinian Authority residents to the Nazi treatment of the Jews.

The ministry's deputy director for Latin America protested historical inaccuracies and distortions in Ambassador Horacio Sevilla's speech and made it clear Israel rejects this sort of comparison as completely detached from reality. He demanded clarification from the government in Quito. Third Secretary Enrique Ponce Friend of the embassy promised to relay Israel's protest to his office.