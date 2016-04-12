Boris Johnson: Aleppo gain no victory for Assad

AFP - The Syrian regime's advances in war-torn east Aleppo do not represent a "victory for Assad" or his Russian ally Vladimir Putin, British foreign minister Boris Johnson said Sunday.

Asked if the gains could represent a win for Assad, Johnson replied: "Winning, what is he going to win?"



"It's impossible to imagine that the people of Syria, millions of them, are going to be reconciled to an Assad-led regime.



"There are millions of Syrians who won't accept that outcome, who will continue to fight, so the best outcome is for President (Vladimir) Putin and

the puppets that he supports to get to the negotiating table and do a deal that moves Syria away from the Assad regime."