Detectives from the nationalist crimes unit arrested this morning 2 youth, aged 14 and 17, on suspicions that they passed out flyers calling to prevent the destruction of Amona to soldiers and border police at the Tapuah Junction.
|
13:47
Reported
News BriefsKislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16
Police arrest youth for 'inciting disobedience'
Detectives from the nationalist crimes unit arrested this morning 2 youth, aged 14 and 17, on suspicions that they passed out flyers calling to prevent the destruction of Amona to soldiers and border police at the Tapuah Junction.
Last Briefs