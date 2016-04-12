IsraelNationalNews.com

Police arrest youth for 'inciting disobedience'

Detectives from the nationalist crimes unit arrested this morning 2 youth, aged 14 and 17, on suspicions that they passed out flyers calling to prevent the destruction of Amona to soldiers and border police at the Tapuah Junction.



