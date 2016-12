13:34 Reported News Briefs Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16 Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16 Air strikes kill 14 in Syria AFP- Air strikes on a village in the Syrian province of Idlib killed at least 14 civilians on Sunday, among them a child, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.



