13:07 Reported News Briefs Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16 Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16 Health ministry warns against bathing at Kiryat Haim The health ministry has warned against bathing at the Kiryat Haim beach near Haifa, due to the existence of purified wastewater currently flowing through the area as a result of infrastructure work.



