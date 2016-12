10:42 Reported News Briefs Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16 Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16 2 in Petah Tikvah indicted for killing Sudanese migrant The prosecution submitted an indictment to the central district court against two youth, aged 20 and 16, for killing a Sudanese migrant last month in Petah Tikvah.



