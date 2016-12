10:12 Reported News Briefs Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16 Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16 Rock-throwing at checkpoint in northern Samaria Terrorists threw rocks at a checkpoint near Avnei Chefetz in northern Samaria, Rotter reported. None were wounded, but damage was caused.



