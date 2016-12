10:07 Reported News Briefs Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16 Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16 Forces arrest 3 in Judea and Samaria for terror Last night, security forces arrested 3 suspected of terror activity. 2 were arrested from Mizra Al Kablia in Binyamin. 1 was arrested from El Arub in Gush Etzion, Rotter reported.



