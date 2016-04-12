Police arrested 2 suspects, aged 19 and 60, in connection to shooting at a money exchanging business in Nazareth last night, Ma'ariv reported.
The suspects will be brought to court this morning for a determination of an extension of their arrests.
News Briefs
Police arrest 2 for shooting in Nazareth
