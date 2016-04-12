News Briefs

The funeral of Brigadier General in the Reserves Ron Packer will take place today at 3:00 PM at the Kfar Vitkin Cemetery north of Netanya.
Packer, considered one of the top commanders of the air force, passed away last night at age 80.
Brig. Gen. in Reserves Ron Packer to be brought to rest
The funeral of Brigadier General in the Reserves Ron Packer will take place today at 3:00 PM at the Kfar Vitkin Cemetery north of Netanya.
Packer, considered one of the top commanders of the air force, passed away last night at age 80.
