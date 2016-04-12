IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
07:34
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16

Brig. Gen. in Reserves Ron Packer to be brought to rest

The funeral of Brigadier General in the Reserves Ron Packer will take place today at 3:00 PM at the Kfar Vitkin Cemetery north of Netanya.

Packer, considered one of the top commanders of the air force, passed away last night at age 80.



Last Briefs