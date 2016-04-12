IsraelNationalNews.com

News Briefs

  Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16

Traffic expected this morning due to farmers' strike

Traffic complications are expected this morning from 8 AM on northern Israeli roads due to a farmers' strike. Routes 70 and 90 will be slowed down at various junctions, and travelers are encouraged to use alternative routes.



