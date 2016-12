The investigation into how an iron gate stolen from the Dachau concentration camp in southern Germany ended up in western Norway may be complicated because “no usable evidence” has been found, police said Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

The iron gate with the slogan “Arbeit macht frei” (“work will set you free”) from Dachau was found in Norway two years after it was stolen, thanks to what police said on Friday was an anonymous tipoff.