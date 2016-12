Green Party-backed voters on Saturday dropped a court case that had sought to force a statewide recount of Pennsylvania's November 8 presidential election, The Associated Press reports.

The decision came two days before a court hearing was scheduled in the case. Saturday's court filing to withdraw the case said the Green Party-backed voters who filed the case "are regular citizens of ordinary means" and cannot afford the $1 million bond ordered by the court by 5:00 p.m. Monday.