A man and two women were killed overnight Saturday in an accident on Highway 79 near Zippori in the Lower Galilee.
Five people were injured in the accident, including two with serious injuries and three who were lightly injured.
News BriefsKislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16
Three people killed in accident in the Galilee
