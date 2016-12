21:10 Reported News Briefs Kislev 3, 5777 , 03/12/16 Kislev 3, 5777 , 03/12/16 Israeli attorney: Stop ruining lives with your gossip Read more



Attorney Tali Gottlieb speaks about the newest harassment reports, says gossip ruins lives, accused 'have no way out' even if reports false. ► ◄ Last Briefs