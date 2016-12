19:12 Reported News Briefs Kislev 3, 5777 , 03/12/16 Kislev 3, 5777 , 03/12/16 Israeli Leviathan partners sign $2 billlion gas deal Read more



Or Energies agrees to buy 8.8 billion cubic meters of gas over 20-year period. ► ◄ Last Briefs