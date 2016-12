18:41 Reported News Briefs Kislev 3, 5777 , 03/12/16 Kislev 3, 5777 , 03/12/16 Blaze kills 9 in club in California, leaves 25 unaccounted for Read more



'I could literally feel my skin peeling off from the heat', recalls witness from club which tore through night club in Oakland. ► ◄ Last Briefs