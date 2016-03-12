IsraelNationalNews.com

Pilot suffers heart attack on runway

A KLM captain was resuscitated by crew members after suffering a heart attack on the runway at Glasgow Airport in Scotland.

The Amsterdam-bound flight was canceled and the passengers rebooked.



