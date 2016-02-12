Stolen Dachau sign located two years later

An iron gate with the slogan “Arbeit macht frei” (“work will set you free”) from the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau has been found in Norway two years after it was stolen, AFP reported Friday.

“Due to an anonymous tipoff, police in Norway’s Bergen have secured an iron gate with the well-known text,” Bavaria state police said on Friday.

