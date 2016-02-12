40% of Americans support UN resolution on 'settlements'

Less than half of Americans support the idea of President Barack Obama backing or sponsoring a UN resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict before he leaves office, a new poll conducted for the Brookings Institute and released Friday finds.

The poll found that 46% of Americans say that they either strongly or somewhat support the Obama administration backing or sponsoring such a resolution. 25% of Americans neither oppose nor support this resolution, while 27 percent either strongly or somewhat oppose it.

