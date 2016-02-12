Iran demands Kenya release two suspected terrorists

Iran on Friday demanded that Kenya to release two of its citizens who were charged by a Nairobi court with planning a terrorist act after being arrested for filming the Israeli embassy, AFP reported.

The two men, Sayed Nasrollah Ebrahimi and Abdolhosein Gholi Safaee, are "official lawyers of the justice ministry... who travelled to Nairobi on behalf of the families of two Iranian prisoners in Kenya for a legal follow-up", claimed foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi.

