Netanyahu and Lapid dead even in latest poll

If elections were held today, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and MK Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party would both win 25 seats, a Channel 2 News poll released on Friday finds.

The poll, conducted by Mano Geva and Dr. Mina Tzemach, found that Yesh Atid continues to gain seats at the expense of Yitzhak Herzog’s Zionist Union, which would crash to just 10 seats if elections were held today.

Meanwhile the Likud, found the poll, is gaining strength following recent polls which gave Yesh Atid five more seats than the Likud.

