Michigan's attorney general, Bill Schuette, announced Friday he would file suit to stop a recount in the state requested by Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein, CNN reports.

"Today I am filing suit to stop @DrJillStein's frivolous, expensive recount request," Schuette wrote on Twitter.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)