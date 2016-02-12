Surprising discovery about submarine deal

Israeli money paid to the German-based conglomerate ThyssenKrupp in the already controversial submarine deal will end up in Iranian hands, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper revealed on Friday.

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) designs the submarines, along with the Sa'ar 6-class corvette warship, for the Israeli Navy. According to the newspaper, the Iran Foreign Investment Company (IFIC), which is government-owned, holds nearly 5% of ThyssenKrupp's shares.

