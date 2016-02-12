Sara Netanyahu's lawyers: She wasn't interrogated for 11 hours

Sara Netanyahu's lawyers, Yossi Cohen and Amit Hadad, on Friday said, "Contrary to media reports, the interrogation in the case of Sara Netanyahu did not last 11 hours." They clarified that the Prime Minister's wife spent just four hours going over dozens of pages of testimony provided to the investigators to ensure the written testimonies match verbatim what she said.

"Contrary to the impression created in the media, this is not a new investigation, but a completion of an investigation from over a year ago. We say with confidence: This is a trivial manner and therefore there cannot be anything - because there is nothing," they added.

