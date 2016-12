11:04 Reported News Briefs Kislev 2, 5777 , 02/12/16 Kislev 2, 5777 , 02/12/16 Watch: Students honor memory of teacher in music video Read more



A year after Rabbi Yaakov Litman was murdered in a terror attack near Hevron, his students pay tribute to him in a touching music video. ► ◄ Last Briefs