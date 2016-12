09:59 Reported News Briefs Kislev 2, 5777 , 02/12/16 Kislev 2, 5777 , 02/12/16 Kosovo President bans sale of anti-Semitic literature Read more



The President of Kosovo has banned the sale of anti-Semitic literature in his country after complaints by anti-Semitism experts.