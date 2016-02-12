The death of a man who was trapped in a traffic accident on Route 31 near the Yatir Junction has been confirmed.
News BriefsKislev 2, 5777 , 02/12/16
Accident on Route 31: One dead
The death of a man who was trapped in a traffic accident on Route 31 near the Yatir Junction has been confirmed.
There are 3 injured persons to varying degrees at the scene.
They were evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.
