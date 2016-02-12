IsraelNationalNews.com

  Kislev 2, 5777 , 02/12/16

Accident on Route 31: One dead

The death of a man who was trapped in a traffic accident on Route 31 near the Yatir Junction has been confirmed.

There are 3 injured persons to varying degrees at the scene.

They were evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.



