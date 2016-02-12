IsraelNationalNews.com

Trump picks Mattis as Secretary of Defense

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen retired Marine Gen. James N. Mattis to be Secretary of Defense, people familiar with the decision told The Washington Post on Thursday.

An announcement is likely by early next week, the sources added.

