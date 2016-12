22:13 Reported News Briefs Kislev 1, 5777 , 01/12/16 Kislev 1, 5777 , 01/12/16 'Time to dump the anti-Israel crowd in the State Department' Read more



Chairman of Republican Party in Israel tells Arutz Sheva State Department officials actively preventing moving of US embassy to Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs