15:31 Reported News Briefs Kislev 1, 5777 , 01/12/16 Kislev 1, 5777 , 01/12/16 Jerusalem light railway to pass through Emek Refaim Read more



New line of light rail train will connect Gilo, Ramot to city center, pass through popular Emek Refaim area. ► ◄ Last Briefs