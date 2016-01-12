1st indictment in last week's fires

Prosecutors submitted an indictment in the Haifa District Court, Thursday, charging 24-year-old Ali Mahajna of the northern Israeli Arab city of Umm El-Fahm with using a cigarette lighter to set three fires in his city last Friday.

According to the indictment, Mahajna could only express regret when he was caught by someone who had been evacuated by one of the fires, as well as when he was questioned by authorities. While they are not treating his case as an act of terror, they are seeking to keep him in custody, pending a decision to the contrary.