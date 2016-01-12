Kinneret up a centimeter

The Water Authority announced, Thursday, that the water level of Lake Kinneret/the Sea of Galilee rose by a centimeter as of midday. The authority cited 2-3 cm of rainfall in the hills of the Galilee and the Golan during the current storm and 4 cm over Mount Hermon.

Drought conditions since the record high rains of 2014 have left the surface of Israel's main freshwater source 213.83 meters below sea level, about five meters below a full Kinneret and 57cm above the "black line", beyond which water cannot be pumped from the lake without causing severe damage to the entire water supply.