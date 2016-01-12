Women of the Wall: Body searches kept Torah scrolls out

The Women of the Wall group says the Western Wall Heritage Foundation set up security barriers and required complete body searches of women for Thursday morning's prayers to prevent women from bringing in Torah scrolls to use in their observance of the new Jewish month of Kislev.

The group told Arutz Sheva they used parchment for the reading of the new month. A statement from the group noted, "Israeli law authorizes body searches as condition to enter public space only in cases when there is danger to public safety or suspicion of hostile terrorist activity."