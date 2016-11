12:49 Reported News Briefs Kislev 1, 5777 , 01/12/16 Kislev 1, 5777 , 01/12/16 Latvian president admits local complicity in Nazi atrocities Read more



Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis attended a memorial ceremony at a Holocaust mass murder site near Riga on Wednesday and admitted local complicity. ► ◄ Last Briefs