The Mount Hermon recreational site will be closed to visitors on Friday due to anticipated stormy conditions.
With temperatures just above freezing, the Walla! website reports snow mixed with rain started falling on the site late Thursday morning.
News BriefsKislev 1, 5777 , 01/12/16
Mount Hermon recreational site will be closed on Friday
