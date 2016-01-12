Jerusalem light rail to extend to Emek Refaim Street

The Jerusalem municipality announced, Thursday, that it has filed a program for a light-rail line running from Gilo to Ramot via the center of town.

The city said the portion of the route in the German Colony will run on Emek Refaim Street instead of along the old railroad line, which is now a park with pedestrian and bicycle paths. Construction on the route is scheduled to begin in 2020, allowing more time for dialogue with the affected parties. The city said it will incorporate lessons learned from construction of the existing route to make the construction more efficient and minimize disruption.