Prison for IS-inspired terror cell

The Nazareth District Court sentenced Muhammad Sharif and Muhamad Ghazala of Nazareth to five years in prison for creating a terror cell inspired by the Islamic State terror movement. Kol Yisrael government radio reports the cell gathered intelligence on military bases in the Jezreel Valley and practiced shooting. Sharif went to Turkey to join IS and returned to Israel

Ahmad Khalil Ahmad of Nazareth received a two-and-a-half-year sentence. It was added to the life sentence he is serving for the murder of cab driver Yefim Weinstein.