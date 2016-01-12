IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
10:25
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 1, 5777 , 01/12/16

Galilee gun and grenade attack was business related

A preliminary investigation of a pre-dawn attack on the vehicle belonging to a resident of the western Galilee community of Hazon indicates it was related to business matters.

Police are analyzing evidence collected at the scene.



Last Briefs