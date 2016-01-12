A preliminary investigation of a pre-dawn attack on the vehicle belonging to a resident of the western Galilee community of Hazon indicates it was related to business matters.
Police are analyzing evidence collected at the scene.
|
10:25
Reported
News BriefsKislev 1, 5777 , 01/12/16
Galilee gun and grenade attack was business related
A preliminary investigation of a pre-dawn attack on the vehicle belonging to a resident of the western Galilee community of Hazon indicates it was related to business matters.
Police are analyzing evidence collected at the scene.
Last Briefs