President Reuven Rivlin said, Thursday morning, that Israel must not harm its religious status quo, which he called "central in designing the status of Israel's national concept."

Apologizing for words on Wednesday that gave the impression that he supported a review of the status quo, Rivlin qualified, "I said that in future discussions, consider anchoring arrangements that allow expression and respect for [various] ways of life in consensus and dialogue, which is already being done today."