Veterans of the Palmach pre-state militia are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday to express their opposition to renaming the Shaar Hagai Interchange on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway after slain Tourism Minister Rechav'am Ze'evi.

The demand follows allegations of improper behavior by Ze'evi made earlier this year. Last week, the group met with President Reuven Rivlin and received his support.