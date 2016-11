A 13-year-old boy was detained for questioning, Thursday, on suspicion of ripping a Reform-movement prayer book at the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem.

Similar incidents have been recorded in the past in response to Women of the Wall, who attempt to hold services at the Kotel to mark the beginning of every Jewish month, including reading from Torah scrolls, which offends members of haredi-religious Jewry. Thursday morning marked the start of the Jewish month of Kislev.