8 wanted terror suspects arrested

The Israel Defense Forces arrested eight people Wednesday evening in the Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria who were wanted on suspicion of involvement in terror and violent disorders directed at Israelis.

Five of them were arrested in the Samarian village of Azoun, near Kfar Saba. A pair of suspects was arrested in Bidu, west of Jerusalem, and a single suspect was arrested in A-Ram, north of the capital. The detainees were turned over to security agencies for further investigation.