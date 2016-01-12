UN General Assembly president dons PLO flag

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Wednesday slammed UN General Assembly President Peter Thomson, who wore a scarf with the colors of the the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)’s flag.

Thomson wore the scarf on Tuesday as the UN marked its annual “International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People”. The special session, initiated by the Palestinian Authority’s UN delegation, is held annually on the anniversary of the UN Partition Plan of November 29, 1947, which led to the creation of the state of Israel. It is regularly used as an occasion to pass anti-Israel resolutions, and Tuesday’s session was no exception.