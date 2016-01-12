IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
05:44
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 1, 5777 , 01/12/16

Saudi prince: Let women drive

A member of the Saudi Arabian royal family has issued a rare call for an end to the country’s ban on women driving.

"Stop the debate: Time for women to drive," Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said on his official Twitter account, according to AFP.



Last Briefs