  Kislev 1, 5777 , 01/12/16

Two buildings evacuated in Haifa due to fire

Two buildings were evacuated in Haifa overnight Wednesday, after a fire broke out in an open area between them two buildings.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. There were no injuries or damages.



