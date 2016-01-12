Two buildings were evacuated in Haifa overnight Wednesday, after a fire broke out in an open area between them two buildings.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. There were no injuries or damages.
|
06:42
Reported
News BriefsKislev 1, 5777 , 01/12/16
Two buildings evacuated in Haifa due to fire
Two buildings were evacuated in Haifa overnight Wednesday, after a fire broke out in an open area between them two buildings.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. There were no injuries or damages.
Last Briefs