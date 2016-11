02:35 Reported News Briefs Kislev 1, 5777 , 01/12/16 Kislev 1, 5777 , 01/12/16 John Kerry: There are 'things we can do' to preserve two-state solution Read more



Outgoing Secretary of State hints the Obama administration is still considering action on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. ► ◄ Last Briefs